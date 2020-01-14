‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Warn of Civil War Over Reaction to Vince Vaughn Meeting Trump

Fox & Friends hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade suggested on Tuesday morning that supposed liberal outrage over actor Vince Vaughn chatting it up with President Donald Trump at Monday night’s College Football National Championship game shows that America is heading for a civil war.

After former Daily Beast employee Timothy Burke posted a tongue-in-cheek video of the staunchly libertarian Vaughn speaking to Trump in a stadium suite at the game, conservative Twitter immediately lashed out, accusing liberals—largely without evidence—of being “triggered,” “freaking out,” and attempting to have Vaughn “canceled” over the meeting.

Jumping on the faux outrage at the top of Tuesday’s broadcast, the hosts pointed to a handful of random Twitter accounts to complain that the left wanted Vaughn to be canceled “out of life” because “he talked to the president and shook his hand.”

Noting that Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen reacted to Burke’s video by claiming Burke “would have done great under Stalin,” Doocy then expressed concern that the United States is lurching toward an internal conflict.

“But unless America talks to the other side and we can just talk to each other, this is going to be a country—they might as well split the country right in half, right down the Mississippi,” Doocy ominously stated.

“We tried that once,” Kilmeade replied, referencing the Civil War.

“Well they did, but that’s what we are going to,” Doocy continued. “If you can’t talk to each other, we are in big trouble.”

Following the intense criticism from the right he had received overnight, Burke pointed out on Tuesday morning that his initial tweet’s caption was “about the people singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline’” but now he’s “getting actual death threats on the phone,” highlighting an instance of someone calling him and screaming, “I’M GOING TO KILL YOU FAGGOT.”