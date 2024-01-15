Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy pulled no punches during his conversation with Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday morning, asking the GOP presidential candidate why Donald Trump “threw you under the bus” in recent days.

Sitting in a distant fourth place in the Iowa Republican primary polls, Ramaswamy appeared on Fox News’ flagship morning show to drum up some last-minute interest in his floundering campaign hours before the state’s GOP voters go to caucus. Doocy, though, was more interested in pushing the “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur on Trump’s recent attacks.

Despite Ramaswamy’s efforts to pander to the twice-impeached ex-president and his supporters throughout his campaign, the GOP frontrunner finally took a swipe at the political neophyte who’s dubbed himself as “Trump 2.0” over the weekend.

“A vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side,’” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social. “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, 'the best President in generations,' etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks.”

With Trump telling GOP voters not to “waste your vote” on Ramaswamy because he “is not MAGA,” Doocy confronted the candidate—who was sitting beside his wife—on Monday morning about the Trump broadsides which he had long avoided.

“Why do you think former President Trump threw you under the bus over the weekend?” a beaming Doocy wondered.

“Well, I didn’t get thrown anywhere, but I think there might have been an attempt to do that,” Ramaswamy countered, attempting to deflect the Fox host’s question.

“You were under the bus!” Doocy fired back. “And the bus had snow tires on it!”

Continuing to downplay Trump’s attacks, Ramaswamy said he “took it in a light-hearted way” before telling Fox viewers they’d “have their head stuck in the snow” not to see the “massive surge” he is experiencing in Iowa. In order to make his case that he’ll “shock” with his performance in Iowa, he trumpeted the endorsement he’s received from disgraced ex-Rep. Steve King, who was reprimanded by Congress for his defense of white supremacy.

And just Ramaswamy—who appeared to be Fox’s hand-picked Trump alternative just a few months ago—was getting lightly mocked on Fox for losing Trump, the former president took to Truth Social to once again take a swing at the far-right candidate.

“A VOTE FOR VIVEK IS A WASTED VOTE,” Trump blared in all-caps. “I LIKE VIVEK, BUT HE PLAYED IT TOO “CUTE” WITH US. CAUCUS TONIGHT, VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP, BUILD UP THE NUMBERS!!!”