‘Fox and Friends’ Staged Interview Bashing New Chicago Mayor
FOX AND FAKES
Two men who were featured in a Fox and Friends live segment inside a Naperville diner on the morning of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inauguration didn’t just “happen to be from Chicago,” as correspondent Gianno Caldwell originally said. Not only did Caldwell invite Lavondale “Big Dale” Glass and Andre Smith to the interview, but the Fox reporter allegedly lied that the interview would be about violence, not Johnson, TRiiBE reported. The correspondent kicked off the interview offering his condolences to Glass, who lost his son in a 2021 shooting. “How are you doing, and what do you think about the election of Brandon Johnson?” Caldwell asked. While Glass replied the election was a “fluke” and criticized the new mayor, he later told TRiiBE that the question took him by complete surprise. “I was upset that he asked me that question,” Glass said. “And it kind of caught me off guard, because I’m still upset about my son.” He doesn’t necessarily oppose Johnson, Glass clarified, but just has doubts in general about politicians’ ability to address street violence. TRiiBE also found that both men had ties to Johnson’s opponent Paul Vallas’ campaign. Glass is the assistant director of a nonprofit whose founder endorsed Vallas, and Smith—who didn’t speak in the segment but was seated next to Glass—was a paid Vallas campaign worker.