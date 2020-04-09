‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Host Jedediah Bila Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis
Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila announced Thursday that she is currently recovering from the coronavirus.
Posting a photo of herself with an orange slice on Instagram, the Fox News personality said that she’s “been a little MIA” as she was “actually at home recovering from Covid-19.” Stating that she was “very much on the mend,” Bila also noted that her husband had also been stricken by the virus but that their child Hartley was not infected. “I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking,” she added.
Bila appears to be the first on-air Fox News employee who has been confirmed with coronavirus. CNN currently has two anchors, Brooke Baldwin and Chris Cuomo, who are battling the virus. Earlier this month, Fox News told staffers in an internal memo that an employee in its Washington, D.C. bureau had been hospitalized with the virus. This comes after several Fox staffers were stricken late last month.