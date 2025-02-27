Fox Business Anchor and MSNBC Editor Split After 24 Years

South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson unleashed a new idea on social media users Wednesday—a $250 bill with President Donald Trump’s face on it. “Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump,” Wilson wrote on his X account, alongside an AI-generated photo of the bill in question. “Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” It’s not exactly a new idea to create a bill larger than the $100 currently in circulation—but notes larger than $100 haven’t been circulated in the United States in decades. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing notes that the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve System announced in 1969 that currency notes in denominations of $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 would be discontinued due to lack of use. Bills within that range also hadn’t been printed since 1945.
