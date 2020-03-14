Fox Business Anchor on Hiatus After Calling Coronavirus an ‘Impeachment Scam’
Fox Business anchor Trish Regan’s show is on hiatus after she claimed Democrats and the media were using the coronavirus to “destroy the president.” The hiatus also extends to Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery’s show, and the network said the changes are related to staffing needs, according to Bloomberg. “Fox Business’s prime-time programs Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy will both be on hiatus until further notice,” Fox said in a Friday statement. “Due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage, we are deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours. Fox Business will run long form programming in prime time for the foreseeable future.” Regan, who hosts “Trish Regan Primetime,” claimed the use of coronavirus by Trump’s supposed enemies was “yet another attempt to impeach the president.” A pre-recorded interview show called “Objectified” will air in place of Regan’s show.