Fox Business Guest Calls Kamala Harris ‘the Original Hawk Tuah’ Girl

A Fox Business Network guest has sparked outrage after he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “original Hawk Tuah” girl.

Alec Lace made the comments on a July 5 appearance after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance but before Harris became the presumptive nominee at the top of the Democratic ticket.

The podcaster was comparing Harris to a 22-year-old who garnered viral fame after describing spitting during a sex act as she was interviewed on the street.

“Kamala Harris, she is the original Hawk Tuah girl—that’s the way she got where she is, and the party is going downhill if it’s in her hands,” Lace said.

Lace’s comments were even too much for Fox Business host Dagen McDowell, who told him, “That was harsh.”

Rather than apologize for the comments, Lace then took to X, where he wrote, “Did I go too far on FOX News calling Kamala Harris the OG Hawk Tuah girl or am I right over the target?”

Less than a week into her candidacy, Harris is already the subject of right-wing attacks, with Tucker Carlson criticizing female leaders as being “nasty,” “stupid,” and “bloodthirsty,” and comparing Harris to Cambodia’s genocidal dictator Pol Pot.

Republicans are also attempting to attack her over her relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, 90, who is 31 years Harris’ senior and whom she dated in the 1990s.

Donald Trump has also labeled her “Laughing Kamala” in an attempt to give her one of the disparaging nicknames he is famous for.