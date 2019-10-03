Fox Host Wonders if Lewandowski Is Drunk During Interview: ‘You Sound a Little Slurry’

Fox Business Network host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery asked former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Wednesday night during an interview if he had been drinking after Lewandowski slurred several words. “Corey? Did you have a little Merlot with dinner?” Kennedy wondered aloud after the pugnacious Trump associate stumbled through a response.
“No, should I have?” Lewandowski insisted, prompting Kennedy to add: “You sound a little slurry. You sound a little Bidenesque.”
Lewandowski, meanwhile, denied being drunk while struggling to get through the rest of the segment, causing the Fox host to laugh and mockingly drink from a cup while he spoke. “Thank you, Corey, great to have you,” she deadpanned at the end of the interview. “Maybe a cup of coffee?”