Fox Business Host Cuts Off Guest Who Says Dems Want Donald Trump Dead

Fox Business host Stuart Varney abruptly ended an on-air interview with former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam after he claimed that Democrats want former President Donald Trump dead.

During the Tuesday segment, the two men were discussing Trump’s security detail in the wake of a suspected second assassination attempt against the former president. Gilliam expressed his strong concern about the Republican nominee’s safety.

“I’m going to say this on air,” Gilliam said. “The Democrat party … they want Trump dead.”

Varney immediately cut him off. “I don’t think you can say that legitimately,” he told Gilliam.

“I think we can say that legitimately based on the verbiage they use, and then they cover up,” Gilliam said, while Varney shook his head. “To say that they want him eliminated, to say that they want him gone, these are words that push people forward, and then you have directors of agencies like this that come on, and they do not do the job, the simple job of perimeter security over and over and over again.”

That’s when Varney intervened. “I’m gonna end it right there,” he said. “I’m not going to take any conspiracy theories on this show.”

“That’s not a conspiracy theory,” Gilliam responded.

The channel cut to the next segment as Gilliam appeared to keep talking.

Gilliam’s claims mirror those made by Trump himself in the aftermath of the suspected attempt on his life. The GOP candidate blamed the failed shooting plot on the “rhetoric” of Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.