Fox Castoff Reemerges in Melania’s Orbit as Secret White House Meetings Revealed

A former Fox News star who abruptly disappeared from the airwaves has reemerged at Melania Trump’s bizarre new venture.

Maria Bartiromo, the 59-year-old Fox stalwart who shockingly parted ways with the network earlier this month, was spotted at the first lady’s so-called Imperia Summit at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The event aims to highlight “the global economic power of women,” according to a NYSE press release.

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So many powerful women here for @FLOTUS’s IMPERIA Summit, including @MariaBartiromo . pic.twitter.com/dQUq2pEqNA — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) September 23, 2026

Bartiromo’s appearance comes after New York radio host Sid Rosenberg revealed he saw her at the White House on Thursday when he was there to meet Vice President JD Vance.

“I exit and I go into a different room, which is situated in between JD Vance’s office and President Trump’s Oval Office. Beautiful room,” Rosenberg said last week on 77 WABC radio. “Mind you, Maria Bartiromo walked out when I was there.”

The conservative commentator said he didn’t get a chance to speak with Bartiromo, and it was not immediately clear why she was at the White House. Variety previously reported that Bartiromo did not leave Fox for a job at the Trump administration.

Fox announced in a terse statement at the start of September that it had cut ties with Bartiromo.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 and a half years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” it said.

Bartiromo’s last Mornings with Maria appearance was on August 9, when she spoke to Chevron CEO Mike Wirth about the volatile energy prices amid Trump’s war with Iran. The show has since transitioned to Mornings with Fox and includes a rotating cast of anchors.

Fox News star Maria Bartiromo abruptly parted ways with the network. Screenshot/Fox News/Fox News

Her other shows, Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and Sunday Morning Futures, have also been rebranded to FBN’s Wall Street and taken over by Jason Chaffetz, respectively.

Status later revealed that Bartiromo was fired from Fox because she told the White House about internal instructions at the network to avoid promoting President Donald Trump’s election conspiracies on air.

Bartiromo shared the Fox guidance with the White House after the administration pressed her on why the network wasn’t covering Trump’s baseless claims, according to the outlet. Fox reportedly viewed the disclosure of confidential information as a violation of her employment agreement.

But Bartiromo has disputed such accounts, with her attorney calling the “irresponsible reports” about her departure from Fox “absolutely and unequivocally false.”

“Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise. Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth,” the attorney said.

Bartiromo was with CNBC for two decades before joining Fox. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Fox News, meanwhile, said its curt statement “speaks for itself.”

Bartiromo joined CNBC in 1993 and made history in 1995 as the first woman to report from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

She spent two decades at CNBC before joining Fox News in 2013, where she slowly began to make a Trumpward turn marked by sharing dinners with the president and echoing his claims of fraud in the 2020 election—which cost the network hundreds of millions in a legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems.