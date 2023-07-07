Fox Contributor Charlie Hurt Says Joe Biden ‘Exploited’ Family Tragedy
‘TWISTED’
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt asserted Thursday on The Five that President Joe Biden “exploited” the tragic deaths of his family members. According to Hurt, Biden “blamed” his decision not to run for president in 2016 on how his son, Beau, died from brain cancer the previous year. During Biden’s 2020 campaign, Hurt continued, “when he talked about his family, people in Washington also kind of knew that he was less of a family man and more just willing to exploit his family when it served to benefit him.” Hurt accused Biden of using to his political advantage the death of his first wife, Neilia, and his daughter, Naomi, in a car crash in Dec. 1972, shortly before he began his first term as senator. “He has exploited the biography of his first wife, who died 50 years ago with his daughter,” Hurt claimed. “He, of course, has taken that story and twisted it around to talk about how the driver of the truck was somehow drunk, which is completely false.”