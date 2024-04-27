Fox Contributor Mocked for Claiming Showers ‘Are Terrible’

Fox News contributor and Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt was back on The Five Friday with another weird take: Showers “are terrible,” and not even farmers have to take them.

The discussion was centered around a New York Post story published Thursday that called attention to how some experts consider daily showers more of a social construct rooted out of the opinions of others than a personal necessity for one’s skin. One environmentalist, for instance, told the BBC this week that showers are more popular than ever “because we’re afraid somebody else will tell us that we’re smelling.”

The Post also cited a Manhattan dermatologist who warned that prolonged, daily showers could damage the “skin’s microbiome,” which not only protects the skin but is “extremely important in overall health of the body.”

That idea received a general luke-warm reception on The Five, with co-hosts Shannon Bream, Jeanine Pirro, Richard Fowler, and Greg Gutfeld all expressing skepticism. “I don’t know who these experts are, but fire all of them,” Fowler said. “I take multiple showers a day.”

Hurt, however, seemed to side with how those experts have come to see the topic.

“It’s not about a stigma. It’s called manners. You don’t want to smell bad for other people,” he began, to the agreement of his co-hosts, before taking a turn. When Fowler asked if he took multiple showers, Hurt emphatically said no.

“No, showers are terrible for you! They’re awful!” he exclaimed, causing an uproar among his colleagues.

“Are you serious?” one said quizzically.

Hurt explained that he showers if he’s “going to be around people.”

“But this is why you live on a farm,” Hurt said. “If you live on a farm, you don’t have to take showers. You keep your distance.”

Bream took issue with that. “Are you slopping the hogs and not showering?” she wondered.

“Sure!” Hurt replied. “It’s good for you! Showers are terrible for you.”

“Oh boy,” Bream said uneasily, while Fowler said he wanted to spray Hurt with Axe.

Showers, Hurt asserted soon after, “are an urban thing.”