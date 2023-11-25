Fox Contributor on Idea of Gas Stove Ban: ‘They Hate Pies!’
MISERABLE
A photograph of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff beside an apparent gas stove drew the ire Friday of Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt, who said the couple was “rightly” mocked for it, and that Democrats who want to nix gas stoves hate a bunch of things, pies included. In the latest instance of Fox devoting a segment to the subject—it ran several in January about a 2020 photo of Jill Biden—Hurt was asked by The Ingraham Angle guest host Lisa Boothe why some favor a ban. “I think because they hate us. They hate humans. They hate joyfulness. They hate pies. They hate good food,” he claimed. “They want all of America to be as miserable and unhappy and unloved as they are.” As was the case earlier this year, when a GOP congresswoman thanked a Fox anchor on air for gas stove “talking points,” there are far from any definite plans for a nationwide ban on the appliance, which studies show pollutes.