Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo on Monday glossed over the spread of misinformation on Joe Rogan’s podcast, instead criticizing what he described as the media’s overreaction to it.

“You would have thought Rogan regularly features war criminals on his podcast from the media reaction,” Arroyo told Laura Ingraham while Fox displayed a chyron that labeled criticism of Rogan as a “witch hunt.”

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in December, virologist Dr. Robert Malone, who was kicked off Twitter for posting COVID-19 misinformation, wrongly asserted that doctors are encouraging people to take vaccines because of “mass formation psychosis.” Soon after, Spotify faced pressure from a group of nearly 300 doctors, educators, and scientists to adopt a misinformation policy. Last week, musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from the platform.

Arroyo then reacted to a clip of The View co-host Joy Behar saying more artists should threaten to follow suit.

“So Behar is actually urging artists, Laura, to help her censor unpopular views,” Arroyo said, choosing to describe unscientific, unfactual comments as merely lacking popularity.

“If the CDC had been so right on masks or vaccine efficacy, then you might be able to argue that they have a case,” he added. “But when the experts were so very wrong, we need more information, and that’s what Rogan and this show have been doing for years. I don’t know what the danger is there.”

Rogan’s podcast, which began in 2009, isn’t going anywhere, although Spotify announced Sunday that warning labels will now accompany podcast episodes that address COVID-19. The comedian and UFC announcer said Monday that the move was fine by him. He also admitted that he could be better at interviewing “more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones.”

But that baby step in the right direction, according to Arroyo, amounted to needlessly caving in to pressure.

“I’m not sure I like him being so accepting of these warning labels,” he said. “You didn’t do anything wrong, Joe!”

Ingraham, too, said she was taken aback by how Rogan had responded to the controversy.