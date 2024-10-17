Fox Conveniently Didn’t Mention Trump’s Town Hall Was Packed With GOP Groups
CROWD PLEASER
Fox News did not disclose that many of the petitioners at Donald Trump’s all-women town hall event in Georgia on Wednesday were his most fervent supporters, according to a new report. The women, who asked the former president questions on the economy, abortion, transgender women in sports, and IVF, included the president of the Fulton County Republican Women, CNN reported. Another Republican women’s group from Forsyth County posted a video on social media featuring the former president after the event. The report also claimed the Fox broadcast edited out portions of questions where the speakers identified themselves as Trump supporters, citing audio recordings from CNN reporters also in attendance. In a press release announcing the event, Fox only said the event would have “an audience entirely composed of women” to discuss “top issues impacting female voters.” A Fox spokesperson told the Daily Beast that the audience was composed of “over 110 women from a variety of Georgia organizations, including churches and local mom groups.” The station also pointed to at least one attendee who told Fox host Sandra Smith “I'm nobody and I’m not registered with anybody. I found out about this meeting late through a local county Facebook page.”