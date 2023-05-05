Fox Begs Media Matters to Stop Releasing Embarrassing Tucker Videos
PRETTY PLEASE
Lawyers for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation sent a sternly worded letter to media watchdog org Media Matters for America on Friday, demanding it stop drip-feeding embarrassing behind-the-scenes videos of Tucker Carlson. The leaked clips have, among other things, shown Carlson asking Piers Morgan about sexual techniques, trashing Fox’s own streaming service, and making creepy comments about “premenopausal” fans and women having pillow fights. “The unaired footage is FOX’s confidential intellectual property,” the company’s lawyers wrote to Media Matters. “... FOX demands that Media Matters cease and desist from distribution, publication, and misuse of Fox’s misappropriated proprietary footage, which you are now on notice was unlawfully obtained.” In a statement to The Daily Beast, Media Matters CEO Angelo Carusone said it was “absurd” for Fox to suggest that leaked materials are off-limits for reporters. “Perhaps if I tell them that the footage came from a combination of WikiLeaks and Hunter Biden’s laptop, it will alleviate their concerns,” he quipped.