Fox Corp Sued in Aftermath of Ex-NFL QB’s Stabbing Incident

The alleged victim of a late-night alley attack involving Mark Sanchez in Indianapolis is suing the former NFL quarterback and his employer, Fox Corporation.

Among the charges Sanchez faces is felony battery for what court documents say was a drunken attack early Saturday against Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver. According to police, Tole first used pepper spray on the 38-year-old ex-QB. When that didn’t work, Tole pulled a knife in self-defense. The altercation was parking-related, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears told reporters Monday.

Sanchez, a Fox Sports analyst, was arrested Sunday while in the hospital for stabbing wounds. He has pleaded not guilty.

After Tole’s injuries spurred prosecutors Monday to boost the charges up from a misdemeanor, he sued. In addition to suing Sanchez for civil damages in Marion Superior Court, Tole accuses Fox Corporation of negligent hiring, retention and supervision, according to court documents viewed by the Indianapolis Star.

Sanchez could face up to six years for felony battery. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Fox Corporation “knew or should have known about [Sanchez’s] unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct,” the suit goes on.

Tole is asking for compensatory and punitive damages, court costs, and other necessary relief.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fox and Sanchez’s lead attorney, Jennifer Lukemeyer, for comment.

Sanchez joined the company in 2021, three years after his retirement. He had been scheduled to work the Las Vegas Raiders—Indianapolis Colts game Sunday.

Sanchez’s family spoke out for the first time Monday about the incident.

“This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved,” his brother, Nick, told TMZ Sports. “Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days.”

“Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained and is focused on his recovery as the legal process continues,” he added. “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the first responders and medical staff.”

For what it’s worth, Donald Trump also weighed in on the matter.