Fox Cuts Off Ranting Trump Then Mocks: ‘He’s Still Talking!’

Fox News unceremoniously dumped out of an interview with Donald Trump while the former president was mid-rant Thursday following the Democratic National Convention.

He immediately called into the network after his rival Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech, and after about 10 minutes of studiously listening to his complaints and exclamations, the hosts wrapped things up rather abruptly with the former president in order to transition to live reaction elsewhere.

Trump, after raising his voice while speaking about an “invasion” not only at the U.S.-Mexico border, but the border with Canada as well, neared the end of his phone-in by praising Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and—in an about face—Brian Kemp, Georgia’s Republican governor.

Kennedy “was treated very unfairly by the Democrats,” said Trump, who is reportedly set to receive Kennedy’s endorsement Friday in Arizona.

Trump’s discussion of the Democratic primary was punctuated frequently by anchor Bret Baier chiming in with words of affirmation—a common signal given by interviewers that time is running low.

As Trump went on about Kennedy not being welcomed by many in the Democratic Party, co-anchor Martha MacCallum interjected: “That’s why we saw a different night tonight.”

Baier and MacCallum then gave a simultaneous “thank you” to Trump, with Baier adding, “We appreciate that live feedback.”

“Okay,” Trump replied. “Thank you very much.”

MacCallum then kicked coverage to a live broadcast of Gutfeld!, where the namesake host began by acknowledging the quick end to the call.

“That wasn’t my fault, Donald Trump!” Gutfeld said. “He’s still talking, by the way,” he joked.

It wasn’t long before Trump found another right-wing network that would take his call. Minutes later, he continued his gripes on Newsmax.