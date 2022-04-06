CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fox Euthanized After Biting Congressman and Eight Others Near the Capitol
OUTFOXED
Read it at NBC Washing
After biting at least nine people near the U.S. Capitol, a mother fox was captured on Tuesday afternoon and has been euthanized. D.C. Health reported that the fox was “humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done.” Her kits were also captured by authorities, but what will become of them remains unclear. Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) was recently bitten by the fox. “[I] felt something lunge at the back of my leg. “[I] felt something lunge at the back of my leg. Thought it was going to be a small dog or something. Kind of jumped and then it’s, that’s not a dog. It’s a fox,” Bera said. “You know, somebody started saying, ‘Hey, there’s a fox attacking that guy.’”