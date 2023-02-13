CHEAT SHEET
    Fox Simps as ‘Brilliant Minds’ Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch Sit Together at Super Bowl

    TWO PEAS IN A POD

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    He’s everywhere! Elon Musk was spotted by Fox cameras at the Super Bowl while sitting next to fellow billionaire Rupert Murdoch in a box—and the broadcasters couldn’t help but sing the praises of their boss and the Twitter owner. Kevin Burkhardt practically tripped over himself to pay them the first compliment he could come up with. “Well, you’ve got some brilliant minds in that photo, Rupert Murdoch, Elisabeth Murdoch, Elon Musk,” Burkhardt said. After a pause, during which Murdoch fiddled with a hot dog wrapper and Musk stared blankly at the field, Burkhardt added, “Rupert pays our checks too, so that’s always good.”