Media

‘Fox & Friends’ Baffled by James Carville’s Advice on Trump: ‘Get Out of the Way’

‘HE’S ABSOLUTELY RIGHT’

The hosts of the Fox News show were at a loss for how they wound up agreeing with the Democratic strategist.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

The hosts of Fox & Friends on Tuesday.
Screenshot/Fox News
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWhite House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
Culture‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsNYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
entertainmentA White Supremacist Holds an Entire American City Hostage
Jen Yamato
U.S. NewsElon Musk Finds DOGE’s Next Target: Gold Reserves at Fort Knox
Julia Ornedo