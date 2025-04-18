‘Fox & Friends’ Beg Trump for Tariff Answers: ‘How Long Is the Pain Going to Last?’

Fox & Friends hosts begged President Donald Trump to “calm people down a bit” and announce some “wins” from his trade deals, admitting they don’t know “how long the pain is going to last” in a Friday segment.

“It would be good for the country if we could get some readouts on how these negotiations are going so you can calm people down just a little bit,” host Lawrence Jones said. “I think people just don’t know how long the pain is gonna last? If we could just get a little information of how it’s going, I think you’d be great.”

In a desperate segment on he morning show, the three hosts agreed that the president needs to start revealing the results of his “tremendous” trade deals with countries such as Israel and Japan as the markets continue to tumble as a result of his disastrous “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Ainsley Earhardt agreed with her co-host: “Yeah, if you talk to Republicans, they say, ‘I just want some wins. I want a few deals so that we can say, uh, I told you so, right?’

“Donald Trump knows what he’s doing,” she added. “The Art of the Deal—that’s what he is known for. ... I would like to see a few deals done over the next few days or maybe next week or the next two weeks. Just ... to calm down the markets a little bit and calm down the American public.”

Brian Kilmeade said the tariffs were already generating revenue but implored the president to consider the “big picture” and offer reassurances to small businesses currently under threat from his trade policies.

Trump has repeatedly boasted about the progress he is making on his tariff deals—even after being forced to issue a 90-day pause on the vast majority of them after his initial announcements caused the stock market to crash overnight.

“Everybody wants to make a deal,” the president said on Thursday while hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House. “And if they don’t want to make a deal, we’ll make the deal for them.”