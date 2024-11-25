Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said he discovered the Jonas Brothers before they were famous and tried to get them an appearance on the Fox News morning chat show, only to be shot down by a producer who was unimpressed by the boy band’s music.

At the top of Monday’s broadcast, Doocy revealed “a secret I have never told on TV.”

“Before they were famous, somebody in the Jonas Brothers' circle of friends and people trying to get them on TV left a CD with some Christmas music and other stuff they had done in my mailbox and said, ‘Hey, they’d be great on Fox & Friends',” he told his colleagues.

Doocy said he then tried to get the pop group—who would eventually blow up thanks to their their appearances on the Disney Channel—their big break via Fox News. The reception, however, was muted.

“I brought it to our producer at the time and I said, ‘What do you think?’ and they said ‘Umm, not ready,’” Doocy added.

Doocy, who grew up in Kansas, has lived for years in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where the Jonas Brothers are from.

The band, consisting of brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick, managed to eke out a living just fine without the initial Fox push. Their most recent full-length album, last year’s The Album, was their fourth to top the Billboard sales chart.

Doocy would also be vindicated, with the group appearing multiple times on Fox & Friends after their big break.

“Sorry, Jonas Brothers, you could have made it five years earlier!” Doocy joked during Monday’s broadcast.