Media

‘Fox & Friends’ Host Claims He Discovered the Jonas Brothers Before They Were Famous

SAY WHAT?

Steve Doocy said he tried to get the boy band on the Fox News morning chat show but a producer was unimpressed with their music.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Steve Doocy gestures alongside his Fox & Friends cohosts on November 25, 2024.
Fox News

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said he discovered the Jonas Brothers before they were famous and tried to get them an appearance on the Fox News morning chat show, only to be shot down by a producer who was unimpressed by the boy band’s music.

At the top of Monday’s broadcast, Doocy revealed “a secret I have never told on TV.”

“Before they were famous, somebody in the Jonas Brothers' circle of friends and people trying to get them on TV left a CD with some Christmas music and other stuff they had done in my mailbox and said, ‘Hey, they’d be great on Fox & Friends',” he told his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doocy said he then tried to get the pop group—who would eventually blow up thanks to their their appearances on the Disney Channel—their big break via Fox News. The reception, however, was muted.

“I brought it to our producer at the time and I said, ‘What do you think?’ and they said ‘Umm, not ready,’” Doocy added.

Doocy, who grew up in Kansas, has lived for years in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where the Jonas Brothers are from.

The band, consisting of brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick, managed to eke out a living just fine without the initial Fox push. Their most recent full-length album, last year’s The Album, was their fourth to top the Billboard sales chart.

Doocy would also be vindicated, with the group appearing multiple times on Fox & Friends after their big break.

“Sorry, Jonas Brothers, you could have made it five years earlier!” Doocy joked during Monday’s broadcast.

Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
media‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises
Katie Francis
politics‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks
Corbin Bolies
mediaCNN Panel Laughs in Scott Jennings Face as He Calls Trump’s Cabinet ‘Ideologically Diverse’
Katie Francis
arts-and-culturePrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Tacky’ Polo Show Derided by Friends and Execs
Tom Sykes
politicsRepublican Senator Offers Candid Explanation for Why Matt Gaetz’s Nomination Failed
Liam Archacki