‘Fox & Friends’ Warns Trump ‘Can’t Trust’ Elon Musk Anymore

The hosts of Fox & Friends are skeptical of Elon Musk’s 3 a.m. overture to Donald Trump, speculating the president “can’t trust” his ex-billionaire bro.

Hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Lawrence Jones jabbed the Tesla CEO over the post, which concluded a multi-day affair that saw Musk blast everything from Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill in Congress to the president’s alleged ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s called the big, beautiful backtrack,” Earhardt said through laughter. ADVERTISEMENT

Musk posted his mea culpa at 3:04 a.m. on Wednesday morning. “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week,” he wrote on X. “They went too far.” The reversal came after White House officials, including Vice President JD Vance and chief of staff Susie Wiles, personally asked Musk last week to attempt to mend his relationship with Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk said he regretted some of his posts about Donald Trump last week after the two feuded online. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The Fox hosts went through some of Musk’s since-deleted X posts criticizing the president, including the claim that Trump is named in the Epstein files and that he would not have won the election without Musk’s aid. “Not a good thing to say,” Kilmeade said.

“Now, these are our opinions of what he might want to walk back,” he added. “We don’t know what he wants to walk back.”

Jones said he believed Trump enjoyed “spirited debate,” but that Musk lost his stature after making his explosive claims about Trump public.

“When he took it public and he started saying some of the talking points from the left, where it was impeachment, Epstein files and all that, he lost a little credibility—a lot of credibility," Jones said. “I think they will make up, but they will never be as close as they were before because the president simply can’t trust the guy now.”

Vice President JD Vance asked Elon Musk last week to lay off criticizing the president in an attempt to broker a truce. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Kilmeade said Musk’s attacks on the spending bill likely angered Trump the most, though he hoped the two could work out their differences—after Trump musters through the mega bill through Congress by his July 4 deadline.

If Musk “could just stay out of the way and let the politics happen and the bill be defined, the president would be more than willing to talk it out after July 4,” Kilmeade said.

Earhardt agreed, saying she thinks the two will “definitely make up” and that the clash came down to personality differences.

“You have a guy who is used to leading a company, a massive company. Wealthiest man in the world. He’s not used to being told what to do,” she said. “He’s used to doing the firing. In this case, he’s dealing with the most powerful man in the world, so I think that there was frustration there, and he’s a different kind of person.”

In any event, all the hosts agreed: Musk should never align himself with Democrats.

“He can’t go Democrat,” Kilmeade said.