Fox Guest: Gun Owners Who Are ‘Not Stoned’ Are ‘Not Killing People’

Laura Ingraham on Wednesday doubled down on a segment from a day prior attempting to link marijuana usage with mass shootings.

After suggesting that the media has been trying to downplay any possible link between the drug and the teen gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school last week, Ingraham brought on Dr. Norman Miller, an addiction psychiatrist, and Dr. Eric Voth of the International Academy on the Science and Impact of Cannabis (IASIC).

Ingraham asked Miller about those who “casually dismiss” a supposed link between “violent, psychotic behavior and sustained, high-potency marijuana use.”

“It’s hidden. I’m interested in the association of marijuana and violence, and when I see these unfortunate incidents, the unthinkable mass shooting in Texas, I look to see if marijuana is involved,” Miller replied.

“I find often that the newspapers—the media—hide it when it really is a major factor,” he continued. “And if we’re as a country interested in solving the gun violence problem, I think we’re going to have to look under the rock and look at the role of drugs, particularly marijuana, in causing the violence, particularly the mass violence.”

Ingraham then turned to Voth for specifics about why much of the marijuana that’s around today is stronger than in the past, but not before decrying what she dubbed pro-legalization “propaganda.”

“I think this is clearly driven by a marijuana industry that’s looking to profit off of people’s suffering. They have just walked past standards of care,” Voth said. “This whole medical charade is really nothing more than a way to try to get marijuana justified and in people’s hands, and I think it’s time [for] more federal oversight and step in and try to roll back this terrible mess. I mean, I call it a runaway train, and we’re riding this thing to a real point of disaster, I think.”

Ingraham then played a clip from Wednesday’s broadcast of The View in which co-host Whoopi Goldberg went after Ingraham for her fear-mongering in her Tuesday night segment.

“People who smoke weed are not carrying AR-15s,” Goldberg said. “They don’t even know where they put them, OK?”

A disgruntled Ingraham then asked Voth, “How funny is that?”

“That’s not funny at all,” Voth replied.

“The reality of it is, you know, legal AR-15 owners or handgun owners that are not stoned, that are not violent, are not killing people,” he said, lumping those two distinct characteristics together.