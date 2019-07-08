Fox Guest: ‘Great Blessing’ and ‘Miracle’ That Millions of Americans Expect to Never Retire

According to one Fox Business Network guest, being forced to work until the day you die should be seen as a “great blessing.”

Appearing on Making Money with Charles Payne on Monday, Trend Macrolytics chief investment officer Donald Luskin was asked by host Charles Payne to react to a recent poll that shows 23 percent of Americans believe they are never going to retire. The survey also found that another quarter of workers believe they won’t be able to retire until after they’re 65 years old.

“Is that worrisome for you, Donald?” Payne questioned the frequent Fox guest.

“Doesn’t worry me personally,” Luskin replied. “I guess I’m one of those people who plans never to retire.”

The way the consulting firm executive sees it, spending your twilight years enjoying leisure activities is boring.

“I mean, is bowling that interesting?” Luskin declared. “Is fishing that interesting? I happen to love my work. Why do I want to stop it? Not like it hurts. Why would I stop it? This is great!”

He wasn’t done heaping praise on Americans endlessly working.

“What a great country where we have the opportunity to keep working,” Luskin enthusiastically exclaimed. “What a miracle where our lives are long enough and we’re healthy enough and mentally alert enough so we don’t have to retire like generations before us! This is a great blessing! You should embrace it.”

Payne, meanwhile, said he would “get back to the blessing part” before asking his guest about Americans who feel they aren’t earning enough money to retire. Luskin went on to suggest that it could be similar to the fable of the grasshopper and ant and that workers were just “messing around” when they were younger and not contributing to their 401(k)s.

After Luskin dismissed concerns about a spike in Americans working multiple jobs, claiming he had “about nine” jobs, Payne ended the segment by boasting about his number of positions.

“I have five or six myself,” the Fox Business host said, before leaving Luskin with a parting remark about the joys of fishing.