Fox Guest Schools Jesse Watters on MAGA’s Obama Obsession

Fox News host Jesse Watters got humbly schooled by Bernie Sanders’ former adviser on a Thursday segment of Jesse Watters Primetime.

During a conversation on the state of the Democratic National Committee and its reported financial struggles, Tezlyn Figaro—a political consultant and journalist who’s worked as an adviser to Bernie Sanders—reckoned with the party’s faults and their misguided energy when dealing with the Trump administration.

Figaro humbly schooled Watters Thursday night. Julia Beverly/Getty Images

“I don’t think that just talking about Trump 24 hours a day seven days a week is going to move people forward,” Figaro said of the party’s current strategy, prompting Watters to counter: “Barack Obama can’t get Trump’s name out of his mouth. Everywhere he goes, it’s Trump, Trump, Trump. What’s wrong with Barack?” ADVERTISEMENT

“Well guess what, the same thing is wrong with Trump,” Figaro clapped back. “They keep talking about Barack Obama, they talked about Barack, Barack, Barack—or how you’ve been talking about him the last 30 minutes.” Prior to Figaro’s segment, Watters had spent the first half of his talk show criticizing Obama for remaining on political sidelines, describing him as a “typical, ‘I’m scared of my wife’ kind of guy.”

Watters had been discussing Barack Obama earlier on the show. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, Jesse,” Figaro continued. “One minute you say Barack Obama is too classy and the next minute y’all say Rep. [Jasmine] Crockett is too over-the-top. So which one do you want? Should they meet you where you are?”

“You want to get ugly, let’s get ugly,” she added while Watters chuckled. “I agree, the 2008 and 2012 strategies don’t work anymore. You need to fight fire with fire and it appears Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who I know you folks love talking about her, she seems to be meeting Trump right where he’s at with the same type of rhetoric.”