Fox Host Bret Baier Claps Back After Being ‘Busted on Cam’ Live
Fox News host Bret Baier blamed his teleprompter operator for a blooper that left him wildly waving a hand around while live on air. In between segments about Pope Francis’ health and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Baier was caught out after an on-screen graphic disappeared unexpectedly. While whirling his hand around, Baier could be seen silently mouthing to his colleagues: “Speed it up!” Baier said he thought the animation was longer. “The promoter [teleprompter] was stuck a few lines behind... I was just busted on cam trying to signal without talking,” he wrote in a post on X. “But the crew is awesome and the staff is fantastic,” he added, with the hashtag #almostperfect. Baier was responding to a short clip posted on X by Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Tiffany Justice, who wrote, “Don’t hate me @BretBaier. You are so good at what you do, it was helpful to be reminded that you are human too.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT