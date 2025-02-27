Cheat Sheet
1

Fox Host Bret Baier Claps Back After Being ‘Busted on Cam’ Live

OOPS
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.27.25 7:01AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 5:06AM EST 

Fox News host Bret Baier blamed his teleprompter operator for a blooper that left him wildly waving a hand around while live on air. In between segments about Pope Francis’ health and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Baier was caught out after an on-screen graphic disappeared unexpectedly. While whirling his hand around, Baier could be seen silently mouthing to his colleagues: “Speed it up!” Baier said he thought the animation was longer. “The promoter [teleprompter] was stuck a few lines behind... I was just busted on cam trying to signal without talking,” he wrote in a post on X. “But the crew is awesome and the staff is fantastic,” he added, with the hashtag #almostperfect. Baier was responding to a short clip posted on X by Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Tiffany Justice, who wrote, “Don’t hate me @BretBaier. You are so good at what you do, it was helpful to be reminded that you are human too.”

2
GOP Rep Proposes New $250 Bill—With Trump’s Face on It
MAKE IT RAIN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.26.25 10:56PM EST 
Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks about his experiences during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks about his experiences during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson unleashed a new idea on social media users Wednesday—a $250 bill with President Donald Trump’s face on it. “Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump,” Wilson wrote on his X account, alongside an AI-generated photo of the bill in question. “Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” It’s not exactly a new idea to create a bill larger than the $100 currently in circulation—but notes larger than $100 haven’t been circulated in the United States in decades. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing notes that the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve System announced in 1969 that currency notes in denominations of $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 would be discontinued due to lack of use. Bills within that range also hadn’t been printed since 1945.

Read it at Mediaite

3
Fox Business Anchor and MSNBC Editor Split After 24 Years
THE END
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.27.25 12:06AM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Richard L. Gelfond, Peggy Gelfond, Alan Alda, Liz Claman and Jeff Kepnes attend the 2013 Stars Of Stony Brook Gala at Pier 60 on April 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
Getty Images

A media couple from rival networks have split after more than two decades together. Fox Business Network anchor Liz Claman, 61, and MSNBC managing editor Jeff Kepnes, 58, are on good terms after ending their 24-year marriage, according to sources who spoke with PageSix. The couple “quietly separated” in 2023 after drifting apart, their friends reportedly said. The couple got married in 1999 at the Beverly Hills Hotel and share two teenage children. Some eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that Claman has stopped wearing her wedding ring on her show, The Claman Countdown. Claman joined Fox Business Network in 2007 and earned the nickname “the CEO whisperer” for regularly landing interviews with big names in the business world, including Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. Kepnes is a managing editor for the MSNBC talk show Morning Joe, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. The couple started their careers covering local news in Boston, Massachusetts, for the TV station WHDH.

Read it at Page Six

4
Travis Kelce ‘Battling Big Illness’ During Super Bowl, Chiefs GM Reveals
THAT EXPLAINS IT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.26.25 5:29PM EST 
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager, Brett Veach, has revealed that Travis Kelce was dealing with an undisclosed illness before participating in the 2025 Super Bowl. Speaking on NFL podcast The Insiders Tuesday, Veach disclosed that the Chiefs tight end was “battling a pretty big illness” before the seminal game, but noted that he wasn’t “making excuses” for the team’s loss. “We didn’t have the end to our season that we hoped for,” Veach added. “You learn more from your losses than your wins.” The Chiefs lost in a 40-22 blowout against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl earlier this month. Following the game, rumors of 35-year-old Kelce’s potential retirement swiftly began making the rounds, which Veach tried to quell Tuesday. “We anticipate Travis being back,” the GM shared. “We’re excited to have Travis back.” Kelce addressed his retirement rumors on a Feb. 12 episode of his joint podcast with brother Jason Kecle, New Heights, and shared: “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions.”

Read it at People

5
Canadians Troll Trump With New Name for Americano
BREW-HA-HA
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 4:58PM EST 
Americano scored out and replaced by Canadiano
Americano scored out and replaced by Canadiano Kicking Horse Coffee/Instagram

He has called it the “51st state” and threatened it with crippling tariffs. Now Canadians have found a new way to defend their country’s honor from Donald Trump, reports the Washington Post: renaming the Americano to the “Canadiano.” The trend was started by Kicking Horse Coffee in Kicking Horse, British Columbia, which said it had quietly been selling “Canadianos” for the last 16 years. “We’re officially making it a thing and asking coffee shops across the country to make the switch,” the shop posted on Instagram, prompting a nationwide trend. Independent Toronto coffee shop Cafe Belém owner William Olivera told The Post, “It’s good for us to just, you know, stand up for being ourselves and reminding other people … that we’re not to be pushed around and bullied by others." While slightly tongue-twisting, the rebranded cop of joe has spread in a country which now regularly boos the Star Spangled Banner. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also asked Canadians “to choose products made right here in Canada,” although coffee does not grow in the country. Switching names to reflect political changes has a long history, including a failed attempt to rename French fries “Freedom Fries” in 2003 when the French sat out the invasion of Iraq, while the entire British royal family ditched their German surnames during World War I.

Read it at Washington Post

6
Rosie O’Donnell Says ‘Harriet the Spy’ Co-Star, 39, ‘Struggled’ Before Tragic Death
‘HEARTBREAKING’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 02.26.25 6:24PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 3:15PM EST 
Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell in Harriet The Spy in 1996.
Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell in Harriet The Spy in 1996. Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out about the “heartbreaking” death of her co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died Wednesday of unknown causes at age 39. The Buffy the Vampire and Gossip Girl star headlined Harriet the Spy with O’Donnell in 1996, when Trachtenberg was just 10 years old. “I loved her very much,” O’Donnell said in a statement to People, “She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.” O’Donnell didn’t elaborate on the late actress’ “struggle” to the magazine. However, authorities are not treating her death as suspicious and sources told ABC News that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant recently and may have been suffering complications. Kim Cattrall, who starred alongside Trachtenburg in the Disney movie Ice Princess, posted a photo of to remember her Wednesday with the capiton, “Rest in peace sweet Michelle 💔.” Buffy star David Boreanaz and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick also expressed their condolences on Instagram. Last year, Trachtenberg attracted unwelcome attention when social media users speculated about her health in response to a photo she’d uploaded to Instagram. “I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” she wrote at the time.

Read it at People

7
Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Resumes After 11 Years
At Sea
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 5:00PM EST 
MH370
Olivia Harris/Olivia Harris/REUTERS

After a cold trail that’s lasted 11 years, the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight, has finally resumed. The inexplicable 2014 disappearance has baffled airline workers, conspiracy theorists, and the passengers’ families for more than a decade. Now, maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity is on the hunt in the hopes of solving one of the century’s greatest mysteries. Mayalsian transport minister Anthony Loke Tuesday told reporters that the government was still reviewing the contract, but that he welcomed the “proactiveness” of the agency. On the fateful day, the flight—MH370—took off bound for Beijing. There were 12 crew members and 227 passengers. Midway through the flight, the aircraft turned off course towards the Indian Ocean and all communication between the pilots and the airline company went silent. The plane has never been found and there’s never been an explanation for where it went. Although Loke didn’t reveal when the British firm will officially restart the search, marine tracking websites have shown their ships in the southern Indian Ocean. They’re operating on a “no-find-no-fee” basis, but if they do discover the wreckage within 18 months, they’ll receive $70 million. While pieces of the plane have washed up along the Tanzanian and Mozambican coasts, the majority likely still remains underwater.

8
Vance’s Hometown Paper Rips Him as ‘Lapdog Vice President’
LEFT NO CRUMBS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.26.25 4:52PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 4:09PM EST 
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 6: Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) listens to a speaker during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 6: Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) listens to a speaker during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance was chewed out in an op-ed in his hometown newspaper that described him as the “lapdog vice-president.” In the searing op-ed Tuesday in the Ohio Capital Journal, columnist Marilou Johanek called Vance out for his lackluster first month in the White House. Johanek slammed Vance’s first few weeks in office as a “nondescript role as an appendage in the Trump-Musk administration.” Johanek went on to list the most notable accomplishments of the “lapdog vice-president,” a considerably short list, which includes being rebuked by the Pope, attending a friendly meeting with Germany’s far-right nationalist AfD party and outraging NATO allies. “The last thing the world needs now is a U.S. vice-president trashing eighty years of foreign policy with America’s closest and most enduring friends,” Johanek wrote. German courts actually ruled Vance’s apparent camaraderie with the far-right party as a threat to democracy. The author of Hillbilly Elegy, which is a memoir about growing up poor in middle America, had promised to make his Rust Belt roots proud. According to the op-ed, polls show he is one of the least popular vice presidential candidates in history. “Vance has been doing us proud by attacking friends, embracing enemies, insulting humanitarians, drawing papal ire, and pontificating laughably on what makes a man a man. Seriously, what is wrong with JD?” Johanek concluded.

Read it at Ohio Capital Journal

9
Skydive Facility Rocked by 3 Deaths in Less Than a Month
FATAL ACCIDENTS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 3:34PM EST 
Skydiver
Skydiver MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Three skydivers have died in less than one month at the same facility in Arizona, officials said. The most recent death involved a 47-year-old “experienced skydiver” who had jumped near Skydive Arizona in Eloy on Feb 16, Newser reported. The unidentified man, who skydived more than 25,000 times, died after witnesses say he attempted an “advanced” landing technique. His death comes after another skydiver at the facility, a 55-year-old woman from Minnesota, died on Jan 24 after her parachute canopy spun during her dive. The woman, Ann Wick, reportedly skydived hundreds of times. A week later, 46-year-old Shawn Bowen died after his parachute did not deploy. The Arizona facility said it is the biggest in the world and has hosted multiple skydiving World Cups. Following Wick’s death, the facility said it “remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards.” In a follow-up statement, the organization said, “The management of Skydive Arizona extends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of sharing the skies with him.”

Read it at Newser

10
Tourists Flock to ‘Puppy Mountain’ After Uncanny Resemblance Goes Viral
PUPPY LOVE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.26.25 3:17PM EST 
"Puppy Mountain" seen near Yichang City, China
AP/Guo Qingshan

Tourists began to flock to a mountainside in China after a social media user pointed out that it looks like a dog’s head. The viral post, on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, created a new pilgrimage site for dog-lovers and people started to visit the Xiling Gorge, in Yichang, Hubei province, en masse. Shanghai-based designer Guo Qingshan had visited in January and shared the photo weeks later after he realized the dog-like features of the cliff formation, which extends into the sea. “It was so magical and cute. I was so excited and happy when I discovered it,” Guo said. “The puppy’s posture is like it’s drinking water, or it’s looking at some fish. It also looks like it’s quietly protecting the Yangtze River.” Within days, the post had received over 120,000 likes and people began visiting the gorge. “I was really happy to see the mountain,” one dog owner, who drove for an hour to be there, said. “I always travel with my dog if possible, so Puppy Mountain and my own little dog really match.” Guo’s snap also prompted a new hashtag, #xiaogoushan—Chinese for “Puppy Mountain”—on Weibo.

Read it at Huffington Post

