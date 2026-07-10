Fox Host Calls Out Ivanka’s Husband in Bombshell Split

Brian Kilmeade called on Donald Trump to remove Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff from the sputtered Iran negotiations, telling him bluntly: “We have a State Department for a reason.”

On The Five, Kilmeade reacted to the resumption of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran after a tenuous peace deal had been agreed to in June. On Wednesday, Trump said the deal, brought about in part through Kushner, his son-in-law through daughter Ivanka, and Witkoff, was “over.”

Kushner and Witkoff represented the U.S. at a summit with Iranian leaders in Switzerland last month. The tenous peace deal that had been achieved is now over, Trump said this week. URS FLUEELER/via REUTERS

“I also don’t think that Witkoff and Kushner should be the ones doing this,” Kilmeade told the panel about the pair. “They’re business guys. They have not been effective in Ukraine, not been effective in Gaza. They have not been effective in this. They can’t have three portfolios to begin with. We have a State Department for a reason.”

Kilmeade added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 55, was better equipped for the task of bringing the war—which Trump and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu began in late February—to an end.

Marco Rubio "should take the lead" on Iran, Kilmeade said. Fox News

“Marco Rubio—even Democrats admit—is looked at as a genius internationally,“ Kilmeade said. ”He is the guy that most people would want, even if you gave truth serum to Democrats. He should take the lead on this because you can’t do this like a business deal. You have to understand the history of the region and how distrustful the Iranians have been. They will only make a decision if they have no other choice.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Kilmeade’s point was “blindingly obvious,” Washington Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat, said later on CNN.

“It doesn‘t take Brian Kilmeade to figure that out. Let‘s have experienced diplomats. We have experienced diplomats, Middle East experience, nuclear experience, Iran experience, you know—the State Department is an incredibly capable operation."

Trump, 80, said in Turkey that the peace deal agreed to in June was “over,” after Iran struck three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as U.S. military sites in the nearby Gulf countries of Bahrain and Kuwait.

“They’re sick people, they’re led by sick people. They’re vicious, violent people. If they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” Trump said.

Witkoff, 69, and 45-year-old Kushner, he added, could continue trying to negotiate with Iran, but it’s “just a waste of time dealing with them.”