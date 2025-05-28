Fox Host Burns CBS After ‘60 Minutes’ Anchor’s Trump Warning

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has unleashed on CBS reporter and 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley, calling him a “tool” and blasting the waning influence of the “old media giants” he represents.

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the host aired footage of Pelley addressing students at Wake Forest University, in North Carolina, on May 19. Pelley did not mention Donald Trump by name but told students: “Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack.”

CBS reporter Scott Pelley has been blasted by Fox News host Laura Ingraham Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Pelley’s speech follows the resignation of 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens last month and comes as CBS’ parent company Paramount Global are involved in a $20 billion lawsuit with President Trump over his claims they doctored an interview with Kamala Harris.

“I’m a reporter so I won’t bury the lead,” Pelley told the Wake Forrest students at a commencement speech. “Your country needs you. The country that has given you so much is calling you, the Class of 2025. The country needs you, and it needs you today.”

Ingraham said she met Pelley in the mid-’90s when they were both working at CBS News. She referenced him leaving CBS Evening News in 2017. “He could not fathom it was due to his lousy ratings and zero personality,” she said. “Instead he blamed it on the network’s supposed hostile work environment. What a tool.”

She continued “Nothing’s changed, Scott’s still a whiny liberal and still bitter. What he will never admit is his own role of tanking the credibility of the press he supposedly is so desperate to save. His influence has waned, the power of his old network is gone. And now he’s not shy about showing the rank bias we knew he harbored all along.”

🚨 WATCH: Fox’s @IngrahamAngle calls out CBS’ Scott Pelley over speech to graduates: “His influence has waned, the power of his old network has gone. And now he’s not shy about showing the rank bias we knew he harbored all along.” pic.twitter.com/kMj5eM4NaW — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 27, 2025

Ingraham also blasted the “media giants of my childhood—CBS, NBC and ABC” and accused them of self-sabotage.

“They thought Americans were too stupid to see through their warped reporting and selective story selection,” she told her Fox News viewers.

“They are long gone. They are shells of their former selves. They thought they would dominate the landscape forever and live off the nostalgia for Walter Cronkite, Peter Jennings, Tom Brokaw.”

“But then came talk radio. And Fox News, and now podcasters and YouTubers. So Scott’s old world has fallen away and now he is just shouting into the wind with odd gesticulations. Oblivious to the fact that it was the legacy media’s lazy agenda-driven coverage helped create the very conditions that he now blames Trump for. Like censorship and racial hatred. Unaccountable power.”

Ingraham also referenced the 60 Minutes Kamala Harris interview while continuing her attack on Pelley. “There is nothing worse than someone who pretends to be persecuted while ignoring real persecution,” she said. “Or pretends to be the keeper of the truths when associated with a network that did everything it could to protect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, even editing an interview with the VP to make her look smarter... They have no one to blame for themselves.”

In his speech, Pelley gave students his opinion on why journalists and universities were being “attacked”.

“Because ignorance works for power. First, make the truth-seekers live in fear. Sue the journalists. For nothing. Then send masked agents to abduct a college student, a writer of her college paper who wrote an editorial supporting Palestinian rights, and send her to a prison in Louisiana and charge her with nothing. Then, move to destroy law firms that stand up for the rights of others.”