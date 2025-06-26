Fox News host Charlie Hurt has suggested the White House should invoke the “death penalty” in their hunt for the inside source that leaked intelligence about the Iran strikes to the media.

Talking on Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday, Hurt, who co-hosts Fox and Friends Weekend, said the nuclear leak was “treason”.

He also insisted the leak proved the deep state conspiracy theory–that a cabal of unelected officials are secretively pulling the strings of American government–is real.

Charlie Hurt and Jesse Watters talk deep state and death penalties on Fox News. screen grab

“If you don’t believe in the deep state after this, then you have lost your mind,” Hurt said.

“This is the definition of the deep state. A wartime leak of very sensitive confidential information–it is treason. The punishment for treason is the death penalty. This is not a joke.”

He continued, “I pray that they do not back down on this, that they get to the bottom of who it is and they can find who leaked this information. It is treason.”

Hurt also slammed the CNN reporter who broke the story, Natasha Bertrand, as “a moron,” but said he understood her journalistic motivation.

“I get why a reporter tries to get this stuff, whatever, and she’s a moron, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about, (I) shouldn’t characterize, but I get why they want to get this sort of stuff. The real question is, who was it inside the administration, inside the government that leaked it?”

Earlier on Wednesday, Donald Trump called out Bertrand on Truth Social, posting “Natasha Bertrand should be FIRED from CNN! I watched her for three days doing Fake News. She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out ‘like a dog.’”

Donald Trump has called for a CNN reporter to be sacked. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty

CNN released a statement supporting the journalist that read, “We stand 100 percent behind Natasha Bertrand’s journalism and specifically her and her colleagues’ reporting of the early intelligence assessment of the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. CNN’s reporting made clear that this was an initial finding that could change with additional intelligence. We have extensively covered President Trump’s own deep skepticism about it.”

It concluded, “However, we do not believe it is reasonable to criticize CNN reporters for accurately reporting on the existence of the assessment and accurately characterizing its findings, which are in the public interest.”