Fox Host Blames Dow Jones Plunge on Bernie: ‘There’s Absolutely No Doubt’
Monday morning saw stocks plunge as spikes in coronavirus cases worldwide caused fears that global economic growth will slow precipitously. Fox Business Network host Charles Payne, however, found another reason why the Dow Jones was plummeting: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
“The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market,” Payne said on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, citing Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucus over the weekend. Rattling off a list of healthcare and drug stocks that were down, Payne was asked by anchor Sandra Smith if these selloffs could be attributed directly to Sanders’ rise. “There’s absolutely no doubt,” Payne replied, adding that “Wall Street has taken Bernie Sanders very seriously.”