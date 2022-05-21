Fox Host Claims Bidens Are ‘Castros’ of U.S. Politics
‘SO GROTESQUE’
Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Friday compared President Joe Biden to Fidel Castro, the deceased communist leader of Cuba, and Nicolás Maduro, the socialist president of Venezuela. During a segment on Hannity that touched on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Campos-Duffy began by claiming that members of the press “don’t want to tell the story” because “it’s finally catching up” to them. Their reason, according to her, is that “the numbers are cratering,” in particular with Hispanics. “Hispanics also know what shamelessly corrupt government looks like—that’s why they left those countries,” she said, making quite the generalization. “The story of Hunter Biden is so corrupt, it’s so grotesque, it’s so disgusting, they recognize it right away,” she continued. “The Biden family…are just like the Castro families, they’re just like the Maduro families. They are the Fidel Castros and the Maduros of American politics.”