Fox Host Demands Probe Into Trump’s Embarrassing F-Bomb Meltdown Leak

MAGA commentator Mark Levin has demanded a probe into the leakers who fed the story about President Donald Trump’s expletive-laden Iran war meltdown to journalists.

Barak Ravid and Mark Caputo of Axios dropped a bombshell report on Monday, claiming that Trump flew off the handle at Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for his “crazy” bombing campaign in Lebanon.

The piece cited “two U.S. officials and a third source briefed on the call.”

“You’re f---ing crazy,” Trump reportedly told Netanyahu during the long-distance bust-up. “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a--. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Levin dished out a Trump-style rant. Mark Levin/X

Now, Fox News host Mark Levin has cried foul, accusing the anonymous U.S. officials who were cited in the article of a possible breach of federal law. Writing in all caps, Levin raged on X on Monday evening, “THE LEAK IN AXIOS WAS A VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW AND PROVIDED SUPPORT TO THE IRANIAN REGIME AND ITS HEZBOLLAH PROXY.”

He said the leakers are guilty of a grave “disservice to our country, to our president, to Israel, and to Israel’s prime minister” and moaned that the “Iranian regime will benefit from that leak,” because it makes the U.S. look “weak and desperate” for a deal, even shielding Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group from Lebanon.

Outside of damaging the U.S.’ “diplomatic strategy,” the leak would enrage Israeli people, who are the targets of Hezbollah, Levin argued.

“If the substance of the call is accurate, it is bad enough in my view. Will there be an FBI investigation to determine who leaked? If not, why not?” he concluded.

The Trump administration has come down heavily on leakers in the president’s second term. Several stories have undermined the administration, leading the Office of Personnel Management, the chief human resources agency and personnel policy manager for the federal government, to propose that all government employees sign non-disclosure agreements.

The White House and the FBI have been contacted for comment.

Mark Levin is an unapologetic Trump sycophant. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Trump made two posts on Truth Social about his conversation with Netanyahu, posted five hours apart.

The first said the call was “very productive,” and that no troops would be sent to Beirut. Any that were on the way “have already been turned back,” the president continued.

Trump added that he also communicated with Hezbollah, who “agreed that all shooting will stop—That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.“

In comparison, Netanyahu posted on X two and a half hours later on Monday, saying he had told Trump “if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens—Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut.”

He added, “This position of ours remain unchanged,” and said the IDF will continue to operate “as planned” in southern Lebanon.