Fox Host Assures Women in Red States: You Can Just ‘Go Live Somewhere Else’ for an Abortion

Rest easy, women who live in red states. Should the Supreme Court reverse Roe v. Wade, Fox Business Network reporter Jackie DeAngelis has a solution for you: Just go “live somewhere else.”

Since the Supreme Court’s majority draft opinion that overturns the landmark 1973 decision that established legal abortion in the United States was leaked, conservatives have insisted that the high court is merely handing the issue back to the states and people to handle. “They’re not banning abortion,” Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, for instance, declared this week.

While co-hosting the Fox News midday panel show Outnumbered on Wednesday, DeAngelis first claimed that Democrats “don’t want to give the issue to the people to decide” before stating that conservatives have to deal with laws they don’t like all the time in Democratic-run states.

“Listen, there are plenty of Republicans that live in blue states that deal with the decisions that those around them make," she huffed. “Tax-and-spend, and soft-on-crime, and all of these things. Those Republicans have a choice—many of them have left and gone to red states!”

DeAngelis then juxtaposed that position with women who live in red states that may soon not have access to legal abortions, telling them they could just move across the country.

“States may put more restrictions on [abortion], but people have the right to leave,” the Fox personality casually noted. “They can go live somewhere else where it’s more of a free-for-all and they could do whatever they want.”

She concluded: “Again, this should be about people, it should be about your peers, it should be about choices that we want to make.” (DeAngelis did not clarify who exactly the “we” making these choices would be.)

DeAngelis isn’t the only Fox personality to downplay the impact of the high court striking down Roe by saying people can just make an expensive and life-altering decision to move. Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, while asserting that he doesn’t “know any states that will stop abortion,” said on Tuesday that “people will be free to choose where they want to live.”