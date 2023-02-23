Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday accused “wiccan” Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury that recommended multiple indictments in its investigation of Donald Trump’s 2020 election meddling, of leading a “witch hunt.”

“According to her Pinterest account, she is a big fan of witchcraft,” Watters remarked, honing in on the same personal details that right-wing activist Charlie Kirk did earlier in the day. “She’s a wiccan, it looks like, and now she’s leading a different kind of witch hunt.”

Watters spoke with Ned Ryun, founder of the conservative activist group American Majority, who said this interest of Kohrs’ is a reminder “that all the political witch hunts by these Trump-hating leftist prosecutors always seem to end up being really bad jokes.” Ryun added: “It’s the chef’s kiss that somehow this forewoman is a witch involved in leading a witch hunt. What are the odds?”

Watters called attention to Kohrs’ string of interviews to media outlets, during which she gave at times cryptic answers about the jury’s work. The Fox host then pointed to her comments and demeanor to denigrate the grand jury’s integrity and intelligence.

“Think about how dumb the rest of the jury is. The foreman is usually the smart one — usually the leader and the rational one, and the jury picked her!” Watters laughed. “She is the smartest person in the jury pool!”

Watters later declared that, as a result of Kohrs’ public statements, “Everything is tainted.”

“There’s no way you could go forward now and indict anybody based upon this jury’s integrity, because it’s shot!” he exclaimed.