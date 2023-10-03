Fox Host Jesse Watters Admits Trump Rallies Lack Black People, Students
‘TALKING DEMOGRAPHICALLY’
Fox News’ Jesse Watters said Monday on The Five that when it comes to Donald Trump’s political base, college students and Black people are few and far between. Responding to a report that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will announce a White House bid as an independent rather than as a Democrat, Watters argued the move would do more harm to President Joe Biden’s re-election odds than to former President Donald Trump’s. “I looked at some video for the RFK rallies. You will not see Trump-looking voters at RFK rallies. It is college students and Black Americans, okay? That’s not what I consider the Trump base!” After colleague Jessica Tarlov commented that Watters is “admitting now that Black people don't like Donald Trump,” Watters replied that he was “talking demographically.” “They don’t vote for Trump; they vote for Democrats,” he said, in general terms, while maintaining that Trump would outperform his 2020 result in part due to his Georgia mugshot.