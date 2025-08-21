Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov has trolled White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for gushing over Donald Trump’s peacemaking skills.

On Tuesday, Leavitt told reporters at the White House that Trump was “the peace president” and insisted that “American leadership is back on the world stage.”

Talking about European leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky coming to the U.S. for conflict resolution negotiations, Leavitt said, “While previous presidents have traveled halfway around the world to apologize for America, President Trump stands up for America and he has firmly restored America’s status as the undisputed leader of the free world.”

Tarlov, The Five’s resident liberal, took to her X account on Wednesday to state, “I’m sure next to standing up for America in the dictionary it reads, ‘Putin wants to make a deal for me.’”

The 41-year-old was referring to the moment Trump was caught on a hot mic, where he told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, “I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand that? As crazy as it sounds.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump is in the process of trying to negotiate a one-on-meeting between Putin and Zelensky, so the leaders can clear the air.

“I thought it would be better if they met without me, just to see. I want to see what goes on,” the president told The Mark Levin Show on Tuesday.

“You know, they had a hard relationship, very bad, very bad relationship. And now we’ll see how they do and, if necessary, and it probably would be, but if necessary, I’ll go and I’ll probably be able to get it closed.”

He added, “I just want to see what happens at the meeting. So they’re in the process of setting it up, and we’re going to see what happens.”

Leavitt has accused the media of “actively rooting” against Trump and his attempts at peacemaking with the European leaders.

“All weekend, following those historic U.S.-Russia bilateral talks, we listened to clueless pundits on television trying, but failing, to claim that the president had failed,” Leavitt said on Tuesday.

“The so-called experts in the foreign policy establishment, whose record is nothing but endless wars, trillions of wasted taxpayer dollars and dead Americans, have the nerve to try and lecture President Trump, who has solved seven global conflicts in seven months, about peace.”

On Monday, Leavitt also raised eyebrows when she was photographed seating in a gold armchair in front of the Oval Office fireplace during the Ukraine peace summit.

She made herself comfortable in a seat usually reserved for heads of state including Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, while Trump had previously been seated there for his one-on-one with president Volodymyr Zelensky.

As a political strategist for the Democrats, Tarlov’s role on The Five is to provide a balance to the conservative opinions. Last month, she called the Trump administration’s attacks on Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama “preposterous”.

“No, I actually don’t think that anybody is sweating any piece of this,” Tarlov said, referencing the order that gives former presidents protection from prosecution thanks to the Supreme Court.

“Barack Obama now has immunity for every single thing that he ever did because that is how Trump wanted it, and the same thing will apply to him. So, end of story,” Tarlov said.

She also found herself in a battle with Stephen Miller and MAGA on X on Wednesday, after Tarlov criticized footage of agents detaining a man in Washington, D.C. When Miller bit back that Tarlov was defending a “criminal illegal alien invader charged with sexually assaulting a child,” Tarlov quickly backtracked, much to MAGA’s delight.

“I didn’t know he was - the DHS memo on him came out hours after the video,” Tarlov responded. “Wouldn’t ever defend such a person! Hopefully you guys will only go after these types versus hardworking folks that have committed no crimes! Will delete my original tweet.

According to News4, the man was arrested in Fairfax County Jan. 30, 2024 and was charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13 and felony indecent liberties. Prosecutors dropped the charges in August that year, ICE told News4.