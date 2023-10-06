Fox Host Calls Out Gutfeld for Claiming Trump Didn’t ‘Go After’ Voters
NOT HAVING IT
Hillary Clinton’s comment to CNN Thursday that Donald Trump’s “cult members” might eventually need a “formal deprogramming” naturally drew the ire of Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, who claimed that the former president, unlike Clinton, “didn’t go after voters.” The co-host of The Five, a day after asserting that “elections don’t work” and that civil war could be a viable alternative, argued thatTrump “targeted people in power.” “He didn’t go after voters. Right?” he said. “[Clinton] goes after voters. She goes after Americans.” Gutfeld added later that Trump “never went after the small ‘d’ democrat.” But colleague Jessica Tarlov wasn’t having it. “Doesn’t trying to disenfranchise voters and make their votes not count, which is what he did in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, et cetera, with this big lie about how he won the election—” she said before Gutfeld interrupted her. “That’s your interpretation,” he sneered. “I mean, it’s a good opinion, but it’s not real.”