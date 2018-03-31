Fox Host Laura Ingraham Announces ‘Vacation’ Amid Growing Backlash

Fox News host Laura Ingraham late Friday announced a one-week “vacation” from her show as advertisers continue to pull out in response to her remarks on a teenage school shooting survivor. The host of “The Ingraham Angle” told viewers her break was pre-planned for the Easter holiday and that a “great lineup of guest hosts” would be filling in for her. Her announcement came after at least 14 companies dropped her show after she publicly mocked David Hogg, a teenage survivor of last month’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Ingraham apologized for accusing Hogg of “whining” about being rejected from several colleges but that did little to stop the growing backlash. In response to her vacation from the airwaves, Hogg told the New York Daily News he hopes “she uses this time to reflect not only on how she treated me but so many others like the students at Dartmouth or even people like Lebron James.”
