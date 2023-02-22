Fox Host Laura Ingraham Claims ChatGPT Has Anti-Trump Bias
WOKE ROBOTS
Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night sounded the alarm about potential political bias inherent in ChatGPT—the near-ubiquitous AI-powered chatbot. “There’s a growing concern among many who’ve been studying ChatGPT’s capabilities that it’s being manipulated to be simply another tool of the Left rather than being developed, as I mentioned, as a potential fact-finding resource,” Ingraham said. To support her claim, Ingraham showed the results of two commands fed into ChatGPT—one telling it to create a “poem admiring Donald Trump” and another lavishing praise on Joe Biden. The Trump request was returned with a refusal response reading, “It is not in my capacity to have opinions or feelings about any specific person.” For the Biden request, however, the chatbot wrote the poem, including the line: “A leader with a heart of gold; Joe Biden, a name to hold.” Some commentators took to social media to note they had no problem getting ChatGPT to write a poem about Trump, and that the command simply had to be worded a bit differently.