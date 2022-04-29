Bartiromo Ran Kiss-Ass, Election-Denying Trump Interview Questions by White House First

Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo shared her questions for President Donald Trump with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in advance of the ex-president’s first post-2020 election interview, texts obtained by CNN revealed on Friday.

In a text exchange with Meadows less than an hour before her Nov. 29, 2020 on-air chat with Trump, Bartiromo shared a series of questions she planned on asking the outgoing president. At the time, Team Trump was attempting to overthrow President Joe Biden’s decisive election victory. Bartiromo was also one of the network’s top boosters of Trump’s election fraud lies.

“Hi the public wants to know he will fight this. They want to hear a path to victory. & he’s in control,” she texted at 9:21 a.m. ET. “1Q You’ve said MANY TIMES THIS ELECTION IS RIGGED… And the facts are on your side. Let’s start there. What are the facts? Characterize what took place here.”

Bartiromo continued: “Then I will drill down on the fraud including the statistical impossibilities of Biden magic (federalist). Pls make sure he doesn’t go off on tangents. We want to know he is strong he is a fighter & he will win. This is no longer about him. This is about ????. I will ask him about big tech & media influencing ejection as well Toward end I’ll get to GA runoffs & then vaccines.”

Trump phoned into Sunday Morning Futures at 10:12 a.m. and Bartiromo’s questions largely lined up with what she told Meadows via text an hour before.

“Thank you for talking with us in the first interview since Election Day,” she said at one point during the obsequious chat. “Mr. President, you’ve said many times that this election was rigged, that there was much fraud. And the facts are on your side. Let’s start there. Please go through the facts. Characterize what took place.”

Besides repeatedly amplifying Trump’s false assertions about a “rigged” election, she also wholeheartedly agreed with the soon-to-be ex-president that the White House had been stolen from him.

“We won the election easily! There’s no way Joe Biden got 80 million votes. There’s no way Joe Biden beat Barack Obama in the Black communities of various cities,” he groused at one point. “This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election!”

“This is disgusting!” Bartiromo exclaimed. “And we cannot allow America’s election to be corrupted.”

Bartiromo would soon be named in voting software company Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, with the firm accusing Bartiromo and other Fox personalities of peddling lies that it helped rig the election against Trump. While dropping fellow Fox host Jeanine Pirro from Smartmatic’s case, a judge ruled last month that the company’s suit could proceed against Bartiromo, Fox News, and others.