When asked on Fox News about reported tensions between the Harris and Biden camps, a spokesperson for the vice president mentioned one definite, glaring tension in the previous administration: Donald Trump demanding that Mike Pence reject the Electoral College count even as Trump’s supporters scoured the Capitol calling for Pence to be hanged.

On Your World, Ian Sams was asked by Neil Cavuto about a report over the weekend in Axios about purported tensions between senior members of the Biden and Harris teams over how Biden’s messaging and schedule affect Harris’ campaign.

“Is there tension between Kamala Harris and Joe BIden?” Cavuto asked.

“First and foremost,” Sams answered, “When you think about tensions between a president and the vice president, you’ve got to think about Jan. 6, when President Trump let his supporters chant ‘hang Mike Pence.’ And Mike Pence doesn’t even support President Trump’s campaign this cycle.”

The Fox host repeated his question, and Sams replied by saying that Harris is running as her “own candidate.”

“I think that when Vice President Harris is out on the stump and she’s answering questions from reporters like Brett [Baier] and yourself every day, she’s answering the question to say, ‘I’m running as my own candidate,’” Sams said, alluding to Harris’ forthcoming Fox interview with Baier.

When Cavuto asked about Harris saying initially on The View last week that “there is not a thing that comes to mind” that she would have done differently than Biden, Sams noted that Harris said later that she would have a Republican in her cabinet.