Fox Host Neil Cavuto Mocks Election Deniers’ Hate Mail During Wild Segment

Fox News host Neil Cavuto reacted to angry fan mail from several diehard supporters of Donald Trump during his afternoon show Thursday, mocking those who won’t accept the 2020 election results unlike “every rational human being on the planet.”

Cavuto, who is not part of Fox’s opinion-based primetime lineup, was accused of being biased against Trump.

One viewer named Keith wrote that people “think you’re the embodiment of evil, even though you wrap yourself in the cloth of fair & balanced. You are neither. You are simply despicable. Now I know why Trump and every other true American loathes you and never watches you.”

The host of Your World took it lightly: “Well, Keith, get it off your chest. What do you really think about me?”

As president, Trump criticized Cavuto—just as he had former Fox “hard-news” anchor Shepard Smith—after Cavuto’s skepticism of the president made it clear that he wouldn’t ingratiate the then-president. Cavuto, for instance, said to Trump back in August 2019: “I don’t work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you. Just cover you.”

Cavuto then read a cult-like message from another Trump fan.

“You have the audacity and godless gall to criticize Donald Trump, God’s very messenger here on Earth,” Cavuto quoted, “thereby assuring [sic] your endless wailing and crying in the unforgiving fires of hell!!”

After several more pro-Trump screeds—one of which accused Cavuto of being afraid of interviewing Trump himself—the Fox host explained that he is “just not interested” in doing so.

“Never was while he was president, not now while he runs again for president. And I never offer my opinions on Donald Trump one way of the other,” he said. “When questioning his policies and positions, I use his words, not mine—his changing positions, not mine. There’s no shortage, by the way, of great journalists who want to talk to him and do. I’m just not one of them… Braver and better, more talented souls than I can have at it.”

Cavuto then addressed a pair of viewer’s complaints regarding his treatment of the 2020 election results.

One commented that it is “sad to watch an intelligent man proudly display his ignorance when Neil Cavuto insists with moral certitude 2020 election rigging did not occur.” Another wrote: “So Neil Cavuto the omnipotent one has concluded the last election wasn’t stolen. Says who, fat head?”

Cavuto’s response: “Well, says every rational human being on the planet. That includes 38 investigations, scores of recounts, and then recounts of recounts, and dozens of more court cases often led by Trump-appointed judges,” he said, exasperated. “Outside of that, take your pick.”