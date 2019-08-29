Neil Cavuto Torches Trump for Whining About Fox News: You’re Not Entitled to Our Loyalty

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on Thursday fired back at President Donald Trump over his persistent whining about Fox News of late, telling the president that he is not entitled to undivided loyalty from the network and should not expect to get a “free pass.”

Noting at the end of his Fox News broadcast on Thursday that Trump had complained earlier in the day to Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade that he was not happy with the conservative-leaning network, Cavuto said that he thinks it’s “weird” that Trump complaints about Fox because the channel gives him “pretty fair coverage.”

“But the president making clear to fact-check him is to be all but dead to him and his legion of supporters who let me know in no uncertain terms I am either with him totally or I am a Never-Trumper bully,” the Fox host stated. “There are no grays. No middle grounds. You are either all in or you’re just out. Loyal on everything or not to be trusted on anything.”

Pointing out that the president has recently urged his supporters to stop watching Fox News because the network’s no longer working for him, Cavuto declared that his job is not to appease the president.

“First of all, Mr. President, we don’t work for you,” Cavuto declared. “I don’t work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just cover you. Call balls and strikes. Our job is to keep score, not settle scores.”

The longtime Fox News personality then went on to highlight a number of Trump’s false statements, flip-flops and outright lies, letting Trump know that checking what the president says is part of his job.

“These aren’t fake items,” Cavuto said after listing off a bunch of the president’s most notorious comments. “They are real items and you really said them, just like you never paid to silence a porn star until it turns out you did.”

“You are right for a media isn’t fair to you,” he continued. “That they are more inclined to report the bad than anything good about you so it’s no surprise you are frustrated that more aren’t in line with you — that everyone at Fox might not be in lockstep with you.”

Cavuto went on to reiterate that those at Fox News don’t work for the president before tossing out one final parting shot.

“Hard as it is to fathom, Mr. President, just because you’re the leader of the free world it doesn’t entitle you to a free pass,” he concluded. “Unfortunately, just a free press.”