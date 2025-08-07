Fox Host Rushes to Turn ‘Big Balls’ Into a Martyr After D.C. Beatdown

A Fox News host says the guy known as “Big Balls” should serve as a model for young men everywhere.

A former staffer at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Edward Coristine, 19, has come to be known for the nickname he gave himself on LinkedIn, “Big Balls.” He was assaulted over the weekend in Washington, D.C., earning him admiration from a host of Fox News’ Gutfeld!

“Instead of calling him ‘Big Balls,’ we should call him by his name; we should revere him,” Gutfeld! co-host and former professional wrestler Tyrus said.

According to a police report obtained by Politico, Coristine was accosted by two teenagers who threatened to steal his car on Sunday morning. After ushering a female companion into the car, Coristine faced the teenagers and ended up severely bloodied.

President Donald Trump shared a photo of Edward “Big Balls” Coristine bloodied and beaten on his Truth Social account. Donald Trump Truth Social

Elon Musk, however, has claimed that Coristine was actually trying to save the woman from being carjacked and that there were more than two attackers.

Tyrus said that Coristine’s behavior should serve as a model for other young men.

“For this young man to be so courageous, you have to almost be, like, this should be the norm,” he said.

He went on to claim that Coristine’s beatdown is an antidote to the erosion of masculinity among Gen Z.

“The problem is we’ve worked so hard to water men down ... and the ones who suffer the most are women,” the co-host said. “We need to praise this man, and we need to praise more young men for getting involved because men, it’s time to get back in the game.”

George Murdoch, who goes by his wrestling name Tyrus, said that Coristine acted “courageously." Fox News

President Trump also expressed support for Coristine, posting a long Truth Social screed on Tuesday that included a picture of the teenager’s bloodied body.

Calling Coristine an “incredible young man,” Trump wrote that crime in D.C. was rampant and that “the most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs.”

On Wednesday, Trump said on Truth Social that he had called the “beautiful, handsome” young man to commend him on surviving his ordeal.

Coristine shot to prominence earlier this year as one of Musk’s young and brazen staffers at DOGE, where he worked on slashing government aid programs and launching the “gold card” visa project—which will ostensibly offer U.S. citizenship for the small price of $5 million.

His nickname originated on LinkedIn, where he said that too many people take themselves “super seriously.”