Fox Host Says Dad Would Let Her Rot in Jail if She Broke Law Like Hunter Biden

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt blasted President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter by saying that her own father would let her rot in jail if she broke the law.

Earhardt and her fellow regulars were speaking Monday on the show when, of course, they sank their teeth into the big news about Hunter Biden. The 54-year-old first son was scheduled to be sentenced later this month on federal tax evasion and gun charges—until his dad stepped in and pardoned him.

Hunter Biden departs a House Oversight Committee meeting

Not surprisingly, the Fox gang thought it an abuse of power that the president pardoned his son. And Earhardt shared an anecdote about her own dad’s tough parenting style.

“All of us had strong dads, right?” she asked her fellow hosts. “My dad always told me ’Ainsley if you get arrested, don’t call me. I’m not your first phone call. I’m leaving ya in there, if you did something that is that bad then ya need to stay'.”

She added that she doesn’t necessarily think that Biden “shouldn’t pardon his son” but added that Hunter should have known better.

“His son had every opportunity, he grew up in a family of privilege. He had every opportunity but he squandered it by not paying his taxes, by being addicted to crack cocaine...” she said.

Fellow host Steve Doocy said that “his dad has superpowers and is doing what a lot of parents would do.”