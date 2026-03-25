Fox Host Melts Down at Newsom for Being Mean About His Network

Fox News host Sean Hannity lashed out at Gavin Newsom after the California governor criticized the network’s coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Newsom, 58, called out Hannity, 64, and two other Fox News personalities on X, claiming they had failed to cover claims that President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “just handed Iran $14 BILLION by easing oil sanctions.”

Newsom was referring to the Trump administration’s move on Friday to ease sanctions on Iranian oil. The measure, aimed at boosting global crude supply and easing high energy prices, could give Iran a $14 billion windfall, The New York Times reported.

Fox News host Sean Hannity tore into Gavin Newsom's policies in a lengthy post on X. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The temporary move, which permits the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea, comes as U.S. military operations in the Middle East continue and the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route, remains shuttered, contributing to rising costs for American consumers.

The decision has raised eyebrows since in 2016 Republicans, including Trump, criticized the Obama administration’s move to transfer $1.7 billion to Iran alongside a broader nuclear agreement. Trump at the time said the payments amounted to a “ransom.”

Newsom publicly criticized Hannity and his Fox colleagues, saying they had failed to cover what he described as a major development.

“Hey, @seanhannity — remember your years of rambling about Obama’s fake ‘pallet of cash to Iran?’ Your silence is deafening,” the California governor wrote.

“Fox spent YEARS screaming about Obama’s fake ‘pallet of cash.’Now? Total. Silence.”

Newsom also targeted other Fox personalities, but tagged the wrong X handles.

Around 1,500 Iranian civilians and at least 13 U.S. service members have died since Donald Trump ordered air strikes on Feb. 28. Majid Asgaripour/Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters via Reuters

“@LauraIngraham, we know you’re in a tough spot because you’re in business with Don Jr., but do you plan to cover this?” he wrote. In another post, he said: “@JesseWatters, are you too busy covering my yoga poses to report on this BOMBSHELL about Trump funding Iran??”

Newsom’s press office also wrote in an all-caps post on X: “WOW!!! LOW-RATINGS SEAN HANNITY MUST’VE LEFT HIS VOICE IN THE GREEN ROOM WITH ALL HIS MAKEUP!!! AFTER RANTING ABOUT THE FAKE OBAMA STORY FOR YEARS ABOUT ‘A PALLET OF CASH,’ SEAN’S TINY TONGUE IS GONE AFTER TRUMP GIVES IRAN BILLIONS. AT THIS RATE, LOW-RATINGS HANNITY WILL BE OFF-AIR DOING 3AM ‘SLEEPING PILL COMMERCIALS’ WITH HUCKABEE AND THE “MYPILLOW GUY.” SNOOZE FEST!!!"

Hannity fired back in two separate posts on X, calling Newsom the “worst” and “dumbest governor in the country.”

“@GavinNewsom you do make me chuckle,” Hannity began, going on to defend Trump’s handling of the conflict.

“In case you’re not watching the news because you’re too busy tweeting, traveling the world, stalking me and President Trump and writing a book no one will buy and podcasting - Irans military and its nuclear program have been obliterated,” the Fox News host wrote.

“Trump did what every other democratic president you supported promised to do, but never did.

The world is a safer place.”

Hannity said Newsom owes Trump “a big thank you.”

He then tore into the Democratic governor’s policies.

“You have the highest gas taxes in the country... and let’s not forget highest sales and income taxes...and the highest homelessness and poverty levels,” he wrote. “Gavin you are less qualified than Kamala to run for president, but you and Katie Couric both think you are very handsome, I’ll give you that.”

The exchange came amid broader political criticism of the Trump administration’s decision to temporarily ease sanctions on Iranian oil.

Newsom has boosted his profile inside the Democratic Party by his relentless trolling of the president. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, said in a statement on social media: “By lifting Iranian sanctions, Trump is allowing a $14 billion giveaway to a government actively trying to kill Americans – and it’s not likely to lower your gas prices much at all.”

Newsom has made a name for himself over the past year by poking fun at the president and his allies on X, and his attack-dog image has boosted his profile as a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2028.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.