Fox Host Repeatedly Gets Fed Up With Trump’s Bullshit During Lengthy Chat

Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney, a longtime Donald Trump ally, grew increasingly and visibly exasperated on Monday morning over the former president’s inability to simply answer questions.

On top of that, Varney also grew visibly annoyed when the twice-impeached ex-president insisted the upcoming midterms need to be focused on his lies that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.”

During a lengthy phone interview on Fox Business show Varney & Co., the once-sycophantic host—who had credulously declared that Trump has never lied—asked Trump about President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Europe to address the Russian invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s response.

In typically Trumpian fashion, the ex-president—who was impeached for holding security aid hostage in order to pressure Ukraine into investigating Biden—asserted that the war “would have never ever started” if he were president while arguing that Biden was going to Europe with a “very weak hand.”

Bringing up the debate over the United States facilitating the transfer of Polish-owned MiG jets to the Ukrainian air force, something the Biden administration has so far refused to do, Varney asked Trump if he would be in favor of sending that kind of assistance.

“Well, maybe, even more, to be honest with you,” Trump boasted, prompting the Fox Business anchor to press for details. But none ever came.

After Trump ducked the question while suggesting the U.S. is weak in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression, the Fox host once again tried to get the ex-president to provide any type of specifics.

“What do you do now. You said you’d maybe do more than just send in the MiG jets. Alright. What more?” Varney wondered.

“Well what I would do, is I would—we would—we have tremendous military capability and what we can do without planes, to be honest with you, without 44-year-old jets, what we can do is enormous,” Trump rambled. “And we should be doing it and we should be helping them to survive and they’re doing an amazing job.”

Trump also patted himself on the back for belatedly approving the sale of anti-tank Javelins to Ukraine in 2019, which occurred only after it was revealed that he withheld military assistance to Ukraine. Furthermore, the Biden administration and Congress have now approved billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, including thousands of Javelins.

For a third time, a clearly irritated Varney tried to pin Trump down.

“Well, let me press you again on what extra military help you would give to the Ukrainians,” he stated. “You say you want to do more than just the MiG jets or the Javelins. What more?”

Claiming that “drones are just as effective as anything now,” something the White House has provided Ukraine with an ample supply of, Trump then began speaking in generalities again while warning about the dreaded “n-word.” (No, not that one.)

“Look, Stuart, when he goes in and he kills thousands of people, are we going to just sit by and watch? This country will be in 100 years from now they will be talking about what a travesty, a horrible thing this is,” Trump bellowed. “We can’t let that, just on a human basis we can’t let that happen, and then he says that they are a nuclear power but we’re a greater nuclear power.”

He continued: “But I listened to him constantly using the ‘n-word,’ that’s the ‘n-word,’ and he’s constantly using it. The nuclear word, and we never talk, we say, ‘Oh, he’s a nuclear power.’ But we’re a greater nuclear power!”

Towards the end of their meandering chat, Varney once more found himself pushing the former president—this time over Trump’s obsessive fixation with 2020.

Asked about YouTube’s decision to take down a video of his latest CPAC speech as it featured him peddling election denialism, Trump claimed it was because “they don’t like the truth” before launching into another rant about the “rigged” election.

“So look at all the hundreds of thousands of votes. They don’t like it and they ban it and of course, Fox is afraid to put it on,” he added. Fox News is currently wrapped up in a series of billion-dollar defamation lawsuits for pushing unhinged election fraud conspiracies about voting machines.

“If we go into 2022, the elections, and 2024, you’re still looking back to the election of 2020 saying that you really won,” Varney pushed back. “I don’t know if that’s very good for you or the Republican Party.”

Trump, however, retorted that “I actually think it is good for me” and that Republicans “won’t win” in the upcoming elections if “we don’t put out all of the crooked things” about the last election. (There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.)

“You think 2022 and 2024 are all about the 2020 election? Really?” Varney sighed.

“No. I think for us to win the election we have to know how they cheated because otherwise, they will cheat again,” the ex-president fired back. “Nobody talks more about the future than I do but you have to learn from history also and you can’t let it happen again.”