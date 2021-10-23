Fox Host Triggers Conservative Meltdown After Praising Jen Psaki
OUTRAGE MACHINE
Even through the weekend, the conservative outrage machine must be fueled—in this instance by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. He was speaking to a panel on his show Friday after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki over whether President Joe Biden would head to the southern border. “I mean this as a compliment. I think he has become the Sam Donaldson of this White House press corps,” Wallace said of Doocy, referencing the journalist who was notoriously aggressive in questioning President Ronald Reagan. He later praised Psaki as “one of the best press secretaries ever,” describing the two as on top of their game. “I don’t know that anything was particularly accomplished, but they both gave and got pretty good,” he said.
Wallace was trending on Twitter Saturday morning, with conservatives attacking him for praising Psaki—even though he praised a Fox journalist, too. “TURN OFF FOX NEWS,” tweeted Brigitte Gabriel, founder of ACT for America. “You’re a clown,” faux doctor Sebastian Gorka tweeted.